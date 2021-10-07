CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTER: No facts in your hateful letter

Mary Volmer’s character assassination skills are impressive (9/30/21 Progress). She sounds like a professionally trained radical “left wing” agitator. First she associates me with a loony conspiracy theory, then insults my intelligence and slanders my business practices as insane (even though I retired before moving to Idaho and have never done “business” with her). So, obviously no one should listen to my “false” rantings. She admonishes the Progress to censor free speech just as Big Tech has. Sounds kind of unAmerican to me.

