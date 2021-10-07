LETTER: No facts in your hateful letter

Rebuttal to Mary Volmer’s article in last week’s newspaper. I would like to know what credentials you possess that make you such an authority on what is right and what is wrong, of who has a right to live and who is to die, of who has the right to print or not print letters received by this newspaper. In your last paragraph you state, “would be nice to get rid of these people.” Who are you? You pompous ass. You are a vile, evil, mean-spirited woman. You claim you recently lost a friend to Covid. I am truly sorry for your loss, considering that was probably your only friend. What would that friend think of your letter? Would your friend be proud of you? I think not.

6 DAYS AGO