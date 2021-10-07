Lapwai runs through CV

LAPWAI — The Clearwater Valley boys kept it close deep into the second quarter last Friday night, Oct. 1, despite a couple of early big runs by Lapwai’s Mason Brown and another by Wildcats standout Titus Yearout. Stops by the Ram defense on two-point conversions, combined with a first quarter touchdown run by Dylan Pickering and a second quarter touchdown pass from Anthony Fabbi to Ridge Shown — plus two CV conversions — had the Rams within 18-16 with less than four minutes left in the first half.