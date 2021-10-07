LETTER: Get vaccinated, one and all

From beautiful downtown Kooskia, Idaho, I write to you living a simple life in retirement. Hanging on my refrigerator door are photos of my sons, my grandchildren, my life in general. I have jokes cut out about old age and recipes and tips about how to keep fit after retiring. I wrote a correspondence column in the Idaho County Free Press for 45 years, and many times my last line was, “Eat right, Exercise, Pay your Bills, Be kind to your neighbors.”