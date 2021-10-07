Jacob Lichtenstein's path from near retirement to a key defensive lineman

Oregon State Beavers running back B.J. Baylor (4) is tackled by USC Trojans defensive lineman Jacob Lichtenstein (97) during a college football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the USC Trojans on September 25, 2021, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After an impressive showing at Colorado, USC defensive lineman Jacob Lichtenstein ranks second on the team in tackles for loss and sacks. He's become an integral part of a unit that is missing so many players who were expected to make significant impacts. Brandon Pili, Ishmael Sopsher and Kobe Pepe were all thought to be partial or major contributors this season. But none have played in a game to this point as injuries have delayed or ended their years. Fortunately for USC, the same can't be said for Lichtenstein. Though it turns out, he came fairly close to joining the list of players not contributing on the field this season.