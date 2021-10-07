CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Clippings: Volunteer plants – welcome gift or unwanted weeds

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are new to gardening or still on the fence about getting started, you may not be familiar with the term “volunteers” in a garden setting. In this case, we are speaking of volunteer plants, not volunteer gardeners, which is a different topic entirely. Volunteer plants may just grow seemingly on their own in an equally seemingly unexpected location. They probably got their start from a plant the gardener let go to seed, or from a ripe fruit, vegetable or herb that was left in the garden for a while. Still sound confusing? Let me give you a few examples.

#Vegetable Garden#Volunteers#Weeds#Plant#Garden Clippings
