LETTER: What if we just have an adult conversation?
Mary Volmer, letter of 9/30/21: To blame anyone for the death of your friend is ridiculous and irresponsible. Do you have the same sympathies for the 45,000 people who’ve died from adverse reactions to the vaccine? This estimate was provided by whistleblowers contradicting the CDC VAERS database, where the reported death rate is substantially less. This information has been reported by the Truth of Health Foundation, an organization seeking to provide medically sound, research-based information on COVID-19, and an advocate for medical freedom.www.clearwaterprogress.com
