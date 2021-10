Fintech Arival Bank has partnered with Railsbank to offer customers the option to make local payments in the city-state, according to Tech in Asia. The partnership will help Arival expand into the Asia-Pacific region, with Singapore considered as a highly strategic market. It will also allow startups to scale in different markets through different currencies and payment rails. Arival was founded in 2017 as an internal venture spun out VC firm Life.Sreda. The company was a contender for a digital banking licence in Singapore. Arival focuses on serving higher-risk customers who usually get turned down by more traditional banks.

