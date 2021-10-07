Esker launches Esper Pay
Esker has launched Esker Pay, an extensive set of integrated payment capabilities and strategic fintech partnerships to help businesses unlock cashflow. Fully integrated with Esker’s Procure-to-Pay and Order-to-Cash solution suites, Esker Pay helps businesses manage cashflow by eliminating manual processes for both accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP). Esker Pay’s end-to-end payment automation reinforces sturdy supply chains by providing early payment discounts and supply chain financing options, while also addressing fraud prevention, late fees and negatively impacted cashflow concerns.thepaypers.com
