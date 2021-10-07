CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Esker launches Esper Pay

thepaypers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEsker has launched Esker Pay, an extensive set of integrated payment capabilities and strategic fintech partnerships to help businesses unlock cashflow. Fully integrated with Esker’s Procure-to-Pay and Order-to-Cash solution suites, Esker Pay helps businesses manage cashflow by eliminating manual processes for both accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP). Esker Pay’s end-to-end payment automation reinforces sturdy supply chains by providing early payment discounts and supply chain financing options, while also addressing fraud prevention, late fees and negatively impacted cashflow concerns.

Eftpos partners banks and retailers to launch QR code payments platform

Australia-based payment processor Eftpos has teamed up with several Australia-based banks and retailers to launch eQR, a new QR code payments platform. Eftpos has joined forces with with Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank, Coles, Woolworths, Azupay, Beem It, and Merchant Warrior for the roll out of its new eQR solution. The company completed the first stage of the build of the new QR code payment infrastructure in July 2021 and is currently trialling it with ‘several’ Australian merchants.
Splitit partners Discover Global Network cardholders

US-based payment service provider Splitit has announced it is offering instalment payments for Discover Global Network cardholders worldwide. The addition of Discover, Diners Club International and network alliance cards to the instalment payment platform brings another card scheme to its portfolio of payment partners. Merchants can offer shoppers the ability...
Elrond to acquire Capital Financial Services

Malta-based blockchain infrastructure startup Elrond has announced the acquisition of Romania-based e-money company Capital Financial Services. The acquisition includes the full transfer of Capital Financial Services shares, which could enable Elrond Network to facilitate the access to financial services in compliance with current regulation. Thus, the company could offer, for instance, customer accounts with IBANs, associated debit cards, and payments of e-money currencies.
mmob to become a SuperApp-as-a-Service provider

Open Finance partnership platform mmob has announced the addition of a wave of new partners to its Open Finance network. Including brands such as PensionBee, Upside, and Glint Pay, the latest signings enable banks and large fintechs to embed services to their online ecosystems from a range of industries including pensions, alternative payment offerings, money transfers, multiple types of insurance, cashback, and household services.
Bank First chooses Teslar Software for portfolio management

US-based Teslar Software has announced that Bank First has implemented its portfolio management tools. The move has the role of centralising processes and increasing transparency with automated workflows and reporting. Bank First originally partnered with Teslar Software to help them more efficiently navigate the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan process. The technology helped the bank automate the lending process and support businesses throughout their community during this time of need.
Fintech unicorn Tipalti launches in Europe

Global payables automation platform Tipalti has announced its expansion into Europe with the opening of a London office, according to the official press release. The unicorn, valued at USD 2 billion+, launches in the market following 83% YoY growth in North America. It estimates to invest GBP 100 million over a five year period, marking a key milestone in its international expansion. Tipalti helps high-velocity businesses eradicate manual payables processes - the most time-consuming function in the finance department - and has more than 1,500 customers including Amazon Twitch, National Geographic, Business Insider, Farmdrop, Hopin, Cazoo, and Time Out.
Coinbase is launching an NFT marketplace

Coinbase has opened a waitlist for a marketplace that lets users mint, collect and trade nonfungible tokens (NFTs). The move could be a way for Coinbase to branch out into new revenue streams, as it currently relies heavily on exchange fees. The cryptocurrency exchange said it plans to launch a...
BofA boosts B2C payments with Recipient Select

Bank of America has launched a new solution, which enables companies with frequent payments to consumers to provide their beneficiaries with the ability to choose how they want to be paid. Called Recipient Select, the solution addresses complexities that companies grapple with related to the growth of business-to-consumer payments, including...
Napier helps startup Qashier with AML technology

Regtech company Napier has announced that integrated point-of-sale (POS) and payment solutions startup Qashier is the latest to adopt its anti-money laundering (AML) technology. Having recently applied for the Major Payment Institution license under the Singapore Payment Services Act (PSA), Qashier will use Napier’s Transaction Monitoring, Client Screening, Risk-Based Scorecard,...
UAE introduces licensing regime for payment service providers

The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) has continued efforts to prepare the country for digital payments with a regulation licensing retail payment services. The RPSCS regulation sets out the rules and conditions established by the CBUAE for acquiring and maintaining a licence for the provision of retail payment services and operating a card scheme. It came into force on 15 July 2021, with a one-year transitional period given to existing payment service providers and card schemes to obtain the relevant licences.
CedCommerce launches Amazon integration for Shopify merchants

India-based CedCommerce has announced the launch of Amazon by CedCommerce for Shopify merchants. The update is in light of the recent closure of the official Shopify Sales channel app, according to the press release. This has created a gap in the market that CedCommerce aims to fill. While only paying the usual seller fees they pay to Amazon, sellers can enjoy the benefits of the Amazon by CedCommerce app, free of any subscription cost till 31 December 2021.
Volante Technologies, MDSL to modernise payments in Egypt

Cloud payments and financial messaging provider Volante Technologies has partnered with MDSL, a specialist in the integration of turnkey banking solutions in the Middle East, to automate banking payments in Egypt. The partnership has already seen its first success, having signed a contract with a major Egyptian bank. Volante will...
Axis Bank unveils open APIs to enable customers use integrated services

India-based Axis Bank has launched open APIs to facilitate its retail and corporate customers to use banking services integrated across partner platforms. The API Banking portal has a suite of API products covering 200 plus retail APIs across cards, deposits, accounts, loans, 51 corporate APIs across payments, trade, collections, bill payments as well as cross-cutting APIs, India’s third largest private sector bank said in a statement. The corporate API product suite will allow companies across ecommerce, food delivery, payment solutions and other businesses to offer financial settlements and other secure financial transactions from their own ERP platforms.
Monzo introduces a new product for Monzo Business users

Monzo has launched a new product for Monzo Business customers that uses its technology expertise to remove unnecessary admin and make getting paid faster and easier, the official press release states. One of the biggest pain points for small businesses is not getting paid on time. From asking small businesses...
Shopify adds merchant support for NFTs

Shopify officials have recently announced that the company will be offering integrated NFT support on its platform. Despite the fact that the Shopify team has yet to issue a formal press release, the company CEO has shared that a select few Shopify customers have been allowed the ability to integrate tools to streamline NFT sales.
Kiwi-owned company launches instant payment app

New Zealand has launched its first digital wallet, Dosh, which allows Kiwis to pay each other instantly using a smartphone app. Available on Apple and Android, Dosh is easy, safe, and free to download for anyone over age 13 with a New Zealand Passport or Drivers Licence. Dosh allows users...
Mambu, Rich Data Co to support AI innovation for lenders

Cloud-native SaaS banking platform Mambu has partnered with Rich Data Corporation’s (RDC) cutting edge AI-powered decisioning SaaS platform to enable innovative credit solutions in the local financial services sector, according to Australian FinTech. Today’s borrowers have a strong appetite to consume credit in new and different ways, with an ideological...
Markaaz, Mastercard to develop risk assessment solutions for US SMEs

US-based B2B payments platform Markaaz and Mastercard have announced a new partnership in which Mastercard will bring products and services to the Markaaz platform to support SMEs. Mastercard brings a suite of assets and expertise to Markaaz to help businesses reduce complexity and increase efficiencies including: Mastercard Track Business Payments...
Bottomline launches Payments Tracker using SWIFT's API

US-based fintech Bottomline has partnered with Belgium-based messaging platform SWIFT to launch and API-based payments tracking service for banks, integrating SWIFTgpi data. In launching this service, Bottomline joins SWIFT’s new Platform Partnership Programme in which third-party providers can offer the benefits of API connectivity to SWIFT to their banking customers. The gpi data is captured on behalf of Bottomline clients and is integrated into their payments workflow, which unifies the API access points.
