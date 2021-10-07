CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss-Arkansas: Who has the edge?

By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal
 6 days ago
Ole Miss receiver Dontario Drummond turns the corner on the Tulane defense in week 3. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Quarterbacks

Ole Miss signal-caller Matt Corral didn’t have his best game of the season against Alabama, but he also avoided the big mistake for the large part. He still ranks ninth in the FBS in total offense (342.8 yards per game) and has 16 total touchdowns (10 passing) with just a lone fumble to his name. Arkansas’ K.J. Jefferson has been solid this season with eight total touchdowns but lacks Corral’s overall resume.

Edge: Ole Miss

Running backs

This one is a bit murkier than it was, say, a week ago. Ole Miss entered the Alabama game rushing for more than 300 yards a game but was stifled by the Crimson Tide. The Rebels racked up just 78 rushing yards, including just 16 yards from star Jerrion Ealy. Arkansas boasts Trelon Smith (302 yards) but has a total of four running backs with at least 130 rushing yards.

Edge: Arkansas

Wide receivers and tight ends

Assuming Ole Miss receiver Jonathan Mingo doesn’t play this week (he was in a walking boot for the last game), this is also an interesting matchup. The Rebels have Dontario Drummond and Braylon Sanders (34 combined receptions). Arkansas counters with Treylon Burks, one of the most dynamic playmakers in college football. The depth beyond him, however, isn’t great. Neither team is particularly dependent on the tight end, though Ole Miss’ Chase Rogers had a solid outing against Alabama (53 yards and a touchdown).

Edge: Ole Miss

Offensive line

The Rebels had a rough game against Alabama up front last Saturday, but that’s an issue most teams have matchup with the Crimson Tide. The Razorbacks had issues up front against a stout Georgia squad as well, as Arkansas managed just 25 rushing yards and 162 total yards of offense. Both have good track records outside of last week’s games, however, and I think remain relative strengths for both squads. Arkansas’ is just a bit better, though.

Edge: Arkansas

Defensive line

It was abundantly clear last Saturday that Ole Miss was overmatched by the Alabama offensive line. The same can be said of the Arkansas line against Georgia, however, so last week’s tape isn’t necessarily the best indicator of what’s to come. Throughout the season, however, Arkansas has had a more consistent presence up front due to an influx of transfers (John Ridgeway, Tre Williams and Markell Utsey).

Edge: Arkansas

Linebackers

Grant Morgan is one of the best linebacker in college football you might not have heard of. He already has 37 tackles (4.5) for loss. He is not alone, however, as he has Bumper Pool (49 tackles) and Hayden Henry (39 tackles) flanking him. Chance Williams and Lakia Henry have been stellar or the Rebels so far, but the Razorbacks have been spectacular.

Edge: Arkansas

Secondary

Arkansas has a premier pass defense, and it isn’t just because teams feel they can run on the Hogs — there are some solid players back there, too. The star is safety Jalen Catalon, who was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. He made 99 tackles last season and has 37 this season. He is also a ballhawk, with five interceptions to his name. The Ole Miss secondary has been a relative strength this season, but it doesn’t compare to Arkansas’ statistically.

Edge: Arkansas

Special teams

Both teams feature freshman kickers, as Ole Miss has Caden Costa and Arkansas has Cam Little. Ole Miss has a firm edge in punting with Mac Brown, however, who is averaging better than 49 yards per punt. He hasn’t had a ton of chances to show off his leg thus far, though, with just nine punts this season.

Edge: Ole Miss

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Football#College Football#American Football#Fbs#Corral#Rebels#Ole Miss#Arkansas Defensive
