UAE-based payment service provider Mint Middle East has partnered with US-based payment system solutions company Payolog to capture the next trend of digital payments. With the alliance, Mint has taken another step towards development in the sphere of digital banking and payments. Combined with Smart City-specific solutions such as the Automated Fare Collection platform for transit, these services will ensure that Mint's future products are reaching a broader audience in the region. Mint's mobile-enabled fintech platform, which has supported the underbanked and driven financial and digital inclusion in the region, will receive a makeover with this Payolog partnership.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO