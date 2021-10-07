CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's how to watch Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 6 days ago
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, right, talks with Arkansas coach Sam Pittman before their 2020 matchup in Fayetteville. Joshua McCoy | Ole Miss
The Matchup: No. 13 Arkansas at No. 17 Ole Miss

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038), Oxford

TV: ESPN, 11 a.m.

Series: Arkansas leads 36-30-1 (two Ole Miss wins vacated)

Coaches - Arkansas: Sam Pittman, 7-8 at Arkansas and overall (2nd year). Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin, 8-6 at OM (2nd year) and 69-40 overall (10th year).

Trends: Ole Miss is 8-6 (one win vacated) all-time in Oxford against Arkansas … The Razorbacks have won five of the last seven games in the matchup … The Rebels are 65-167-2 against ranked opponents all-time … With a win, Arkansas would be 5-1 for the first time in 10 seasons … The Rebels and Razorbacks first met in 1908 in Jackson, a game Arkansas won 33-0.

Notes: On the shoulders of star quarterback Matt Corral, Ole Miss is one of five teams in the FBS without an interception this season … Corral has thrown a touchdown in 16 straight games, tied with Eli Manning for the second-longest streak in school history behind Chad Kelly (22) … Arkansas’ strength is its secondary, as the Razorbacks allow just 129.9 passing yards per game (second nationally) … Arkansas’ defense is allowing 19 points per game this season, an improvement of 15.9 points from 2020 … Ole Miss is third and fifth, respectively, in total yards per game and scoring offense in the FBS … Rebels defensive end Sam Williams ranks third nationally with 1.25 sacks per game.

Prediction: Ole Miss 37-30

Eli Manning
Matt Corral
Lane Kiffin
Sam Pittman
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

