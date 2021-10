Mark Robinson is the co-founder of Kimble Applications. The world of work depends on tech like never before — and the shopping list is growing. If you thought managing your team remotely was difficult, the next challenge of hybrid working may prove even harder. Try making sure that new recruit Jill who's eager to learn, can collaborate with manager Jack who has taken the opportunity of remote working to move to a yurt in Outer Mongolia and now fits his work around yak herding. It's an extreme example, but you get the idea. The solution to last year's challenges creates new challenges that business leaders will look to technology to solve.

SOFTWARE ・ 8 DAYS AGO