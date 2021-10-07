Google gives up on Plex project
Google has shelved plans to offer and pitch bank accounts to users, pulling back from its Plex project almost a year after first announcing the move. Google has abandoned plans to use its technology to offer bank accounts to its users, with a company spokesperson stating it was updating its approach to focus on delivering digital enablement for banks and other financial services providers, rather than serving as the provider of these services.thepaypers.com
Comments / 0