Google gives up on Plex project

thepaypers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle has shelved plans to offer and pitch bank accounts to users, pulling back from its Plex project almost a year after first announcing the move. Google has abandoned plans to use its technology to offer bank accounts to its users, with a company spokesperson stating it was updating its approach to focus on delivering digital enablement for banks and other financial services providers, rather than serving as the provider of these services.

