619 Spirits Claims Second Place In USA Today’s Award For Best Craft Vodka Distillery
619 Spirits Distillery & Tasting Room is San Diego’s first urban craft distillery and tasting room with a full restaurant and bar. San Diego’s very own 619 Spirits won second place in the 2021 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice for Best Craft Vodka Distillery! A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote and announced on Friday, September 24.theresandiego.com
