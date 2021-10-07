619 Spirits Claims Second Place In USA Today’s Award For Best Craft Vodka Distillery

When it comes to the vast and wonderful world of whisky, it’s all about the barrels. (For novices or clear-liquor types, whisky is typically aged in a variety of casks that mature the spirit, enhancing its aromas and flavors. (The more you know!) For Virginia Distillery Company, it’s bourbon, sherry and cuvée casks that round out the flavors in the Lovingston, Virginia-based distillery’s new product line, which was released in North Carolina this past summer. (And, yes, that’s whisky without the “e,” the more universal spelling of whisky that originated in Scotland.)

DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO