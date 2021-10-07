CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

619 Spirits Claims Second Place In USA Today’s Award For Best Craft Vodka Distillery

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article619 Spirits Distillery & Tasting Room is San Diego’s first urban craft distillery and tasting room with a full restaurant and bar. San Diego’s very own 619 Spirits won second place in the 2021 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice for Best Craft Vodka Distillery! A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote and announced on Friday, September 24.

SAN DIEGO, CA

