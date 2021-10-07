Q&A with Arkansas beat writer Bob Holt

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson appeared to hurt his leg early in the second half, but did return for the final kneel-down. AP

The Daily Journal caught up with Arkansas beat writer Bob Holt of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette to see what he considers the keys to the Ole Miss-Alabama matchup.

What has been the biggest key in Arkansas’ turnaround this season? They lost a lot of close games last season. What has changed?

The coaching staff was able to convince a lot of guys to use their extra season of covid eligibility to come back — key guys such as linebackers Grant Morgan and Hayden Henry, offensive tackle Myron Cunningham, tight end Blake Kern, receivers Tyson Morris and De’Vion Warren and others.

So this is a really experienced team. I looked at the 44-man two-deep the other day and counted 37 players who are in at least their third college season, including 15 seniors.

The team made a big jump last season going 3-7 with an SEC only schedule and with so many guys back who bought into Sam Pittman and the staff, Arkansas has built on its success.

Why has KJ Jefferson been such a difference maker this season? He’s played a bit prior to this season, but it seems like he’s infused this team with some juice.

The whole offense struggled at Georgia last week, but Jefferson is having a nice season. He’s a true dual-threat quarterback that offensive coordinator Kendal Briles wants to utilize. He’s built more like a linebacker than a quarterback and is like having an extra running back on the field when he takes off. He’s also showing more poise as a passer and can make the big throws. He has a very strong arm.

Last year, Arkansas really frustrated Matt Corral. Do you get the feeling they’ll have a similar game plan?

It’s hard to say exactly what defensive coordinator Barry Odom has in mind, but I think he’s going to mix things up. If he just goes with last season’s game plan of dropping eight guys most of the time, surely Corral is ready for that. While it was a great game plan, you can’t assume it will work that well again. So I figure Arkansas will go with multiple looks and blitz at times and drop more guys into coverage at times. Odom is pretty good at disguising before the snap.

Lane Kiffin said that this Arkansas team plays really, really hard on both sides of the ball. Does that start at the top with Sam Pittman? Has the physicality gone up a level since last year?

Pittman and this staff demand maximum effort, and the players are ready to give that because they can see the positive results after going 1-23 in SEC play from 2017-19. The team was pretty physical last season, I thought, but with a more talented and more experienced roster, the level might be up this season.

Who are the keys behind this drastically improved defense? Has the scheme changed, or is it personnel?

The Razorbacks are much better up front defensively thanks to the transfer portal. They added three senior linemen — who are all starting — in ends Tre Williams and Markell Utsey (both from Missouri) and tackle John Ridgeway, who came from FCS team Illinois State but was highly recruited in the portal by Power 5 teams such as Texas, Penn State, Michigan, Iowa and USC among others. Williams in particular has really helped the pass rush. Arkansas also has good experience at linebacker and in the secondary and with this being Odom's second season as DC, everyone knows what to expect.

Why has Pittman worked so well thus far? He wasn’t the “sexy” hire for the program, but it really seems to be a nice match.

I know from a national perspective a lot of media questioned hiring a career offensive line coach, but people who had been around Pittman when he was an Arkansas assistant from 2013-15 thought it was a pretty good hire under the circumstances.

Coaches weren’t beating down the door to get the Arkansas job (I think some saw it as a career killer), but Pittman really, really, really wanted it.

Pittman also was able to put together a really good staff thanks to all of the places he had coached through the years, the key hire being Barry Odom as defensive coordinator. Odom has turned down some big DC jobs (we believe Texas and LSU among them) to stay with Pittman.

Pittman also is a top recruiter. When he left for Georgia, things started to go downhill for Arkansas, so I thought his return would be good for the program.

But for Pittman to have Arkansas ranked into the top 20 early in his second season on the job? I don’t think anyone saw that coming. It’s really a testament to the job Pittman and the staff have done, and also shows that while Arkansas doesn’t have elite talent in the numbers of Alabama and Georgia, it had better talent than it showed under Chad Morris. But give Morris and his staff credit for recruiting some good players.

Arkansas has some of the best wins in college football this season, but just got beat up by Georgia. What’s the vibe/mood around this team right now. Do you still feel their confidence?

Pittman has stressed he won’t let Georgia beat the Hogs twice — that is to say the Hogs will be ready for Ole Miss and not dwelling on the Georgia loss.

I also think losing at Georgia the way Arkansas did will be very motivating for the Razorbacks and that will help them bounce back for Ole Miss, just as I believe the Rebels will have the same mindset after losing big at Alabama.