This past Saturday, October 2, downtown Boonville was alight with the sights, sound and smells of a local street festival as the Square Flair took place at the downtown Boonville town square. From 9 AM to 4 PM the Square Flair rocked downtown. The area surrounding the courthouse was covered with stages and food booths and both 2nd and 3rd streets were blocked off for cars in order to allow attendees to peruse the various amusements.