San Diego, CA

Cars & Coffe With San Diego Automotive Museum

By ThereSanDiego
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree coffee and donuts for guests to enjoy while browsing the vehicles on display. Cars & Coffee is an exciting way to visit the San Diego Automotive Museum and all the incredible exhibits on display! The community is invited to visit the Museum for a discounted admission price ($10 before 10AM) and free coffee and donuts for guests to enjoy while browsing the vehicles on display. The public is also invited to bring their own cars to display in the parking lot for other spectators to enjoy.

California Cars
