What do Bachelor in Paradise couple Serena and Joe do for a living?

By Celine Byford
realitytitbit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBachelor in Paradise favorites Serena and Joe sealed the deal and got engaged during the 2021 finale. So, what do they do for a living?. Their relationship didn’t come without challenges, such as grocery store Joe’s ex Kendall suddenly entering the beach unannounced. We all know that Joe and Kendall...

www.realitytitbit.com

realitytitbit.com

Are James and Anna from Bachelor in Paradise dating now?

Anna Redman and James Bonsall have suddenly began hitting it off, despite James being given a rose by Tia just before the finale. ABC viewers are now wondering whether their romance blossomed into anything further since filming for Bachelor in Paradise. The sudden romance seen between them was not expected...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Meet the cast of Chicago Fire and their real-life partners

Are you a fan of Chicago Fire? The addictive drama, which has been on screens since 2012, follows a group of Chicago-based firefighters and chronicles the issues they face both on and off the job. The series has made household names out of its cast members, but what do you...
CHICAGO, IL
Cosmopolitan

Here’s Who’s Still Engaged From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 7

Bachelor in Paradise season 7 aired its three-hour-good-lord-I’m-exhausted finale last night, and THREE couples walked away from the show engaged. But of course, we can’t forget that Paradise stopped filming weeks ago, and that relationships in Bachelor Nation don’t exactly have a great track record for lasting. So...is everyone still together? All three couples hit Instagram during the finale last night to update fans on their relationship status, so let’s start with these two:
RELATIONSHIPS
US Magazine

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 7 Finale: Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Break Up — Plus, 3 Engagements

Paradise for some, a nightmare for others. Bachelor in Paradise season 7 ended with multiple engagements and several splits during the Tuesday, October 5, finale. The episode picked up with Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer’s tense conversation at prom. She told him she wanted to forget about their relationship and move on, so they said goodbye and he left. Noah didn’t regret staying with Abigail and trying to make it work, telling the cameras that he thought they were great together but weren’t soulmates. Abigail, for her part, announced Noah’s exit to the cast and confessed that she felt humiliated. She believed Noah knew all along how he felt but didn’t want to be the one to call it quits. She wondered whether he was just scared and using his doubts as an excuse, but she said she needed time to process everything as she exited.
CELEBRITIES
cartermatt.com

Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 10: Noah and Abigail break up

Even more we got to Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 10 tonight, we knew that there was going to be a breakup happening. We also knew that Noah and Abigail were a couple to be concerned about. While they clearly got along for most of the summer, they also didn’t have a lot of conversations about the future. There wasn’t a lot of progression that made us think that they were going to be engaged at the end of the season.
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

Why isn't Wells Adams the permanent host on Bachelor in Paradise?

Fans have been loving season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. It has had everything from tears, arguments and just a whole lot of drama. Instead of one single host, the show brought five celebrities to help the girls and guys find love in Mexico for this series. From David Spade...
TV SHOWS
flickprime.com

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt Enjoy Their Very First Post-‘Paradise’ Date

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt are having fun with life after “Bachelor in Paradise,” and may lastly step out collectively in public — formally — now that the season ended. Joe and Serena had been considered one of three {couples} who turned engaged on the finale of the show, and have been spending the previous a number of weeks out of the general public eye in an effort to not spoil the finale.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kendall Long Speaks on “Life’s Difficult Moments” After Grocery Joe and Serena Pitt Engagement

In case you passed out midway through the three hour finale of Bachelor in Paradise, Joe Amabile proposed to Serena Pitt and they’re still very much together! But the moment was slightly awkward due to Joe’s ex Kendall Long showing up on the beach literally seconds before he was going to propose. Despite the timing being all kinds of weird (the devil works hard, but producers work harder), Kendall was basically there to wish Joe well and get closure.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Bachelor In Paradise Stars Mari Pepin-Solis And Kenny Braasch Have Already Started Wedding Planning

The path to love on Bachelor in Paradise is never an easy one. Mari Pepin-Solis and nudity enthusiast Kenny Braasch hit it off right away. After Mari told Kenny that she wanted to keep their options open, he went on a date with Demi Burnett. The ladies had a tiff about it, and Mari dumped […] The post Bachelor In Paradise Stars Mari Pepin-Solis And Kenny Braasch Have Already Started Wedding Planning appeared first on Reality Tea.
PARADISE, CA
TVShowsAce

New ‘BIP’ Couples Spill Tea On Each Other

The newly engaged couples from Bachelor in Paradise were ready to spill the tea. The three couples including, Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin, Riley Christian, and Maurissa Gunn were ready to share some juicy details and thoughts on other contestants. The first question they were asked was whose breakup surprised...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
cartermatt.com

Bachelor in Paradise 7 finale video: Why are Dean and Caelynn here?

Tuesday night’s Bachelor in Paradise 7 finale is here, so what better way to wrap things up than with some guests?. In the sneak peek below for this particular episode, you can see the arrival of Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes to Paradise as they offer up some advice to the remaining contestants. While they didn’t have the most typical exit of a couple on this show, they are a model for how to make things work out in the real world. They understand what this process is like and how to progress forward after the fact; we think they probably have a few bits and pieces of insight into what these people should be thinking about.
TV SHOWS
Amber Alexandria

Hit TV show Bachelor in Paradise season finale surprising proposals

From left to right: Joe & Serena, Riley & Maurissa, Kenny & MariNeil Lane Couture. Viewers who tuned in to ABC's hit show Bachelor in Paradise's dramatic season finale were treated to not one, but three spectacular and unexpected proposals. Neil Lane, Hollywood's most recognized designer and official jeweler of The Bachelor franchise, created these stunning rings.

