What do Bachelor in Paradise couple Serena and Joe do for a living?

Paradise for some, a nightmare for others. Bachelor in Paradise season 7 ended with multiple engagements and several splits during the Tuesday, October 5, finale. The episode picked up with Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer’s tense conversation at prom. She told him she wanted to forget about their relationship and move on, so they said goodbye and he left. Noah didn’t regret staying with Abigail and trying to make it work, telling the cameras that he thought they were great together but weren’t soulmates. Abigail, for her part, announced Noah’s exit to the cast and confessed that she felt humiliated. She believed Noah knew all along how he felt but didn’t want to be the one to call it quits. She wondered whether he was just scared and using his doubts as an excuse, but she said she needed time to process everything as she exited.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO