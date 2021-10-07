Indian cloud kitchen startup Rebel Foods valued at $1.4 billion in $175 million fundraise

Gerome Sapp, co-founder and CEO of Rares, a social investing platform geared toward hard-to-find sneakers, joined Cheddar to talk about the company’s $4 million in seed round funding. Sapp said that the funds will primarily be used to invest in and grow the company’s tech sector and provide new and potential investors with more information. "We realize that not everyone that comes onto our platform is a sneakerhead so they may not know everything about the sneakers. So, being able to educate them not only on the asset but financial literacy around that asset is very important to us," he explained.

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO