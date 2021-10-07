Indian cloud kitchen startup Rebel Foods valued at $1.4 billion in $175 million fundraise
The 10-year-old Indian startup said on Thursday it has raised $175 million in its Series F financing round that valued it at $1.4 billion, up from about $800 million last year. Qatar Investment Authority, sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar, led the financing round with participation from existing investors Coatue and Evolvence. Rebel Foods also counts Sequoia Capital India and Goldman Sachs among its investors.techcrunch.com
Comments / 0