CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Google

Australia wants Facebook held liable for anonymous comments

By ROD McGUIRK
WOKV
WOKV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33p8C8_0cJqQZMN00
Australia Defamation Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference in Canberra, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Morrison has described social media as a "coward's palace" and warned digital platforms such as Facebook could be held liable for defamatory comments posted anonymously. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP) (Lukas Coch)

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia’s prime minister on Thursday described social media as a “coward’s palace” and warned that digital platforms including Facebook should be held liable for defamatory comments posted anonymously.

Anonymous commentators who use social media to vilify and bully have become the latest battleground between Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government and U.S. tech giants. The government wants social media users to be required to identify themselves.

Australia passed laws this year that oblige Google and Facebook to pay for journalism. Australia also defied the tech companies by creating a law that could imprison social media executives if their platforms stream violent images.

Morrison said platforms that do not reveal the identities of people who post defamatory comments should be held liable for those comments.

“Cowards who go anonymously on to social media and vilify people, and harass them, and bully them, and engage in defamatory statements, they need to be responsible for what they’re saying,” Morrison said.

“Social media has become a coward’s palace where people can just go on there, not say who they are, destroy people’s lives and say the most foul and offensive things to people, and do so with impunity,” he added.

His comments come as Australian state and territory governments are rushing to rewrite their defamation laws after the High Court last month set a precedent for the internet age, ruling that media outlets can be held liable for defamatory comments posted by third parties on their Facebook pages.

The court didn’t rule on whether Facebook was also liable because the platform wasn’t being sued.

The precedent applies to the administrators of all Facebook pages, including governments. The Tasmania state government has blocked comments from its social media sites, and the U.S. news organization CNN has excluded Australians from its Facebook page.

Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said on Wednesday the national review of defamation laws will likely examine whether Facebook should be liable for users’ posts.

Facebook said in a statement it supported “modernization of Australia’s uniform defamation laws and hopes for greater clarity and certainty in this area.”

Morrison said the need for platforms to identify commentators was an objective that his government would be “leaning even further into.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China lodges stern representations with Australia on Taiwan comments

BEIJING, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday that China has lodged stern representations with Australia over "inappropriate" comments by former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott about Taiwan. Abbott last week visited Taiwan, which is claimed by China, in a personal capacity, met Taiwanese President Tsai...
CHINA
industryglobalnews24.com

CNN to stop publishing posts on Facebook in Australia, due to defamation risk

CNN has decided that it will stop posting articles on its Facebook pages in Australia. This occurred after a court ruling came saying that publishers are liable for defamation in public comments made on their posts. On top of this the social media giant, Facebook has refused to help CNN by ....
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Y-105FM

18 of the Most Hilarious Comments on Twitter When Facebook Shut Down

Are you ok? Did you check-in on Facebook and let everyone know how you are doing today after the world seemed to shutdown on Monday?. If you missed it, we had a few issues on Monday in the social media world. Some of the top apps where we connect with others and sometimes share photos of our food crashed, including Facebook and Instagram. Twitter though was working just fine and threw out a little "hello literally everyone" as a Tweet. What happened next led to 3.2 million likes and 187.6 thousand quote tweets...and some extremely hilarious comments.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Pages#Social Media Sites#Ap#The High Court#Cnn#Australians
howtogeek.com

How to Turn Off Comments on a Facebook Post

Want to keep the chatter down on your Facebook posts? Unfortunately, Facebook limits how and when you can prevent other users from commenting on your posts. We’ll show you where you can and how to do it. What to Know About Disabling Facebook Comments. For the personal posts you publish...
INTERNET
froggyweb.com

Facebook-backed group launches misinformation adjudication panel in Australia

SYDNEY (Reuters) – A tech body backed by the Australian units of Facebook, Google and Twitter said on Monday it has set up an industry panel to adjudicate complaints over misinformation, a day after the government threatened tougher laws over false and defamatory online posts. Prime Minister Scott Morrison last...
TECHNOLOGY
WFLA

Facebook unveils new Instagram controls for teens

Facebook, in the aftermath of damning testimony that its platforms harm children, will be introducing several features including prompting teens to take a break using its photo sharing app Instagram, and “nudging" teens if they are repeatedly looking at the same content that's not conducive to their well-being.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Australia
TheConversationAU

5 Australian COVID experts on receiving abuse and trolling amid the pandemic

A survey by the Australian Science Media Centre, published today, found around 20% of the 50 Australian scientists who responded have received threats of physical or sexual violence when speaking about COVID in the media. Around 62% said they’d been subjected to trolling. The Centre also worked with science journal Nature to survey scientists internationally, and found 15% said they’d received death threats, and 22% were subjected to threats of physical or sexual violence. The Conversation spoke to five researchers in Australia who’ve lent their expertise extensively to media and public discussion around COVID. Here’s what they said about their experiences of abuse and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Embattled Facebook releases new curbs on harassment

Facebook unveiled fresh protections Wednesday against online attacks on journalists, activists and celebrities as the social media giant battles a crisis over its platforms' potential harms. The company has faced a storm of criticism and a a Senate panel hearing since a whistleblower leaked internal studies showing Facebook knew its sites could be harmful to young people's mental health. Frances Haugen, an ex-worker at the company, alleged the leading social network put profits before the safety of its users. Facebook head of safety Antigone Davis announced the new protections, writing "we do not allow bullying and harassment on our platform, but when it does happen, we act."
INTERNET
elonnewsnetwork.com

Anonymity calamity

Scrolling through the newly reintroduced app, Yik Yak, one can see a multitude of relatable posts, or “yaks,” as they’re known to users. Scrolling through the newly reintroduced app, Yik Yak, one can see a multitude of relatable posts, or “yaks,” as they’re known to users. Posts range from comments on the dining halls, to how they are spending the weekend, to calling out loud neighbors. But some content posted involves harsh comments on people’s appearance, what organization they are affiliated with, and spreading rumors that can damage a person’s reputation on campus.
CELL PHONES
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy