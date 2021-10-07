3 Aerospace And Defense Stocks To Fortify Your Portfolio
It’s always important for investors to consider who is paying for a company’s products or services before adding its stock into their long-term accounts. After all, a company can have the most innovative and cutting-edge business in the world, but if its customers aren’t able to pay for its products, it will never achieve success. This is a huge reason why aerospace and defense companies are so attractive, as their largest customer has infinitely deep pockets—the U.S. Government.www.investing.com
