CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

3 Aerospace And Defense Stocks To Fortify Your Portfolio

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 7 days ago

It’s always important for investors to consider who is paying for a company’s products or services before adding its stock into their long-term accounts. After all, a company can have the most innovative and cutting-edge business in the world, but if its customers aren’t able to pay for its products, it will never achieve success. This is a huge reason why aerospace and defense companies are so attractive, as their largest customer has infinitely deep pockets—the U.S. Government.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
ExecutiveBiz

IBM, Raytheon Enter Tech Collaboration for Aerospace, Defense and Intell Programs; Mark Russell Quoted

IBM and Raytheon Technologies have partnered to incorporate emerging technology into aerospace, defense and intelligence platforms to support customers such as the federal government. The two companies agreed to develop artificial intelligence, quantum computing and cryptographic tools to help public and private sector clients protect networks and make decisions, Raytheon...
ECONOMY
nextplatform.com

Raytheon, IBM Partner for Quantum in Defense, Aerospace

In the history of defense technology contracting, two companies continue to loom large: IBM and Raytheon. If quantum bets are correct, a partnership between both could mean joint leadership in the emerging space—one that will require established companies to back untested technologies. Defense and aerospace contracting giant, Raytheon, has its...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Entrepreneur

How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Medical Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Pick These 5 Low P/CF Stocks for a Value-Based Portfolio

Value style is considered one of the best practices when it comes to picking stocks. Value investing is essentially about selecting stocks that are fundamentally sound but have been beaten down by some external factors, such as the pandemic. Such stocks are poised to bounce back as and when investors recognize the inherent value of companies. Certainly, value investment strategy suits best to investors having long-term horizon.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Contractor#Defense Contracts#National Defense#Stocks#Collins Aerospace#The U S Government#Northrop Grumman#Pentagon
The Motley Fool

Under-the-Radar Aerospace Stocks

On this episode of Industry Focus: Energy, host Nick Sciple is joined by Motley Fool contributor Lou Whiteman to answer a question from the listener mailbag and take a look at three under-the-radar aerospace stocks. To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Zacks.com

Boost Your Portfolio for Q4 with this First Profit Stock Screener

The market mounted a bit of a comeback Tuesday after Monday’s selloff marked the continuation of a recent broad-based downturn in the last month. The S&P 500 popped 1%, while the Nasdaq jumped 1.3% as the bulls and the bears continue to fight it out for control over the market to start the final quarter of the year.
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Solid Dividend Stocks To Stash In Your Retirement Income Portfolio

If you’re planning to start saving for your retirement, it’s important to keep some quality dividend-paying stocks in your portfolio. Companies that offer reliable and predictable proceeds as well as long-term growth potential can help provide income when you need it most in your golden years. A challenge beginners face,...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
etftrends.com

ETFs to Help Prep Your Portfolio for the World of Tomorrow

As we explore the innovation landscape, a comprehensive, global, and forward-thinking exchange traded fund may be the answer to the core issues facing innovation-centric investors in the coming year. In the recent webcast, Looking Beyond the FAANMGs: Seeking to Identify Tomorrow’s Tech Leaders Today, Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s GTEK portfolio...
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Energize Your ETF Portfolio With DBE

The energy sector has been defying a September drawdown, opening up opportunities for investors to energize their portfolios with ETFs such as the Invesco DB Energy Fund (DBE). “The energy sector surged 9.3% in September, representing the best monthly return since a 21.5% gain in February, FactSet data shows, but...
STOCKS
suasnews.com

Easy Aerial Achieves AS9100 Certification for Aerospace and Defense

Easy Aerial, a leading provider of autonomous drone-based inspection, monitoring and surveillance solutions, today announced its North America manufacturing facility has achieved AS9100 certification and registration, a standardized quality management system for the aerospace industry. The designation is the result of the company passing stringent audit requirements and evaluations of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
buildingindiana.com

Aerospace Firm Expands to Support Defense Satellites

L3Harris Technologies has increased the size of its campus and is expanding its workforce in Fort Wayne, Indiana to address the Department of Defense’s growing and urgent need for advanced, resilient satellites. “Our customers face rapidly evolving threats now, not in years,” said Ed Zoiss, President, Space and Airborne Systems,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
etftrends.com

ARKX: A More Exciting Avenue to Aerospace Stocks

Aerospace and defense stocks reside in the industrial sector — a group not necessarily known for being high-octane or thrilling. However, there are some fresher approaches to aerospace and defense stocks than basic industrial sector exchange traded funds. One that qualifies as exciting is the ARK Space Exploration and Innovation ETF (ARKX), which debuted in late March.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bizjournals

Spirit stock jumps as Bernstein goes bullish on aerospace

A vote of confidence in commercial aerospace by investment firm Bernstein has helped push the stock price of Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems Inc. to its highest point since mid-July. Bernstein has upgraded its outlook both on Spirit (NYSE: SPR) and its largest customers, the Boeing Co. and Airbus. The firm made...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
investing.com

Plug Power Up on Morgan Stanley Upgrade, Deals for Clean Fuel

Investing.com – Plug Power stock (NASDAQ: PLUG ) climbed 11% Wednesday after an upgrade by Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS ) and green hydrogen deals the company struck with Airbus (PA: AIR ) and Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX ). Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd upgraded the stock to overweight with a...
INDUSTRY
investing.com

Honeywell, defense contractors mandate COVID-19 shots in U.S

(Reuters) -Honeywell International Inc said on Wednesday it will require employees at all its U.S. offices and some manufacturing locations to be vaccinated against COVID-19 under an executive order from President Joe Biden for federal contractors. Other government contractors including Boeing (NYSE:BA) Co, International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Corp and Raytheon...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ExecutiveBiz

Raytheon Assigns ‘GhostEye’ Name to New Air & Missile Defense Radar Series

Raytheon Technologies has named its new set of gallium nitride-based sensor offerings as “GhostEye,” which the company aims to bring to the U.S. Army. The company said its missiles and defense business will produce the first in the radar series for the Army’s Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor program and expects initial deliveries to occur during 2022.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy