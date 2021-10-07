CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden names ex-Delaware governor to oversee Afghan resettlement in the U.S.

By Rachel Martin
whqr.org
 6 days ago

The White House has put former Delaware Gov. Jack Markell in charge of helping oversee efforts to resettle Afghan refugees. Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.

