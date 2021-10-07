CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arc hero set to return next year

Rene Piechulek shocked Longchamp with his Arc heroics aboard Torquator Tasso (PA)

Connections of Torquator Tasso have confirmed the shock Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe hero will return next season with a view to defending his crown in 12 months’ time.

The Marcel Weiss-trained four-year-old became only the third German challenger to win Europe’s premier middle-distance contest when causing an upset at ParisLongchamp on Sunday.

In the immediate aftermath there was talk of a potential trip to Japan, but the Adlerflug colt will now be given a well-earned break before being prepared for a 2022 campaign.

Julia Römich, a representative of Weiss’s stable, told Equidia: “The Marcel Weiss stable thanks everyone for this unforgettable day Sunday at Longchamp.

“Torquator Tasso will not run again this year. His owners have resisted the temptation to go to the Group One Japan Cup so that he can rest up for next year.

“The objective is to defend his title in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. As such, we will come back to Longchamp next year.”

