Stocks Dip Then Rip As The Roller Coaster Continues

As new infections decline, travel and entertainment stocks observe an uptick on anticipation of quick demand recovery in the coming months. However, airline stocks have been on a decline in the past week including American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) over concerns of rising operational costs majorly due to high benchmark prices. Despite strong domestic travel demand, AAL stock is likely to trade sideways in the coming month as indicated in our interactive dashboard, American Airlines Stock Price Forecast. The company plans to repay debt from excess operating cash in the next few years, but cost pressure is a headwind to the strategic plan. Currently, AAL’s net debt of $20 billion is sizably higher than its $13 billion market capitalization, as interest expense weighs on shareholder returns.
Comments / 0