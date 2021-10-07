3 Energy Stocks To Buy If You Are Bullish On Oil Prices
The energy sector absolutely ignited in September, and it’s evident that there is still an appetite for exposure to these stocks amidst the market selloff. While many of these companies have already moved up substantially in 2021, it’s important to understand that a large majority of them are still below their pre-pandemic prices. With global demand for oil recovering after the pandemic and Brent crude rallying on supply constraint concerns, there are certainly some valid reasons to be optimistic about energy stocks going forward.www.investing.com
