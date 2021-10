When I was younger I always envied people with a plan. I took a college physics course my senior year of high school, and my stoner friend and I sat behind a table inhabited by the three smartest girls in our class. It was our senior year so naturally our most common topic of conversation was the future, and I would listen with a touch of jealousy as the girls told me about their plans. Plans to be doctors and engineers and mothers and everything in between. I had no idea what I wanted, and while on the surface I put off a distinctly flippant and stereotypical high school attitude toward the whole subject, it really did bother me. I longed for that clarity of purpose.

CHRISTOPHER HITCHENS ・ 12 DAYS AGO