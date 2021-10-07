Misinformation surrounding vacation rentals | Guest column
The county should reject implementing vacation rental caps. Such an ordinance would be a failure on the part of the county in its responsibility to make policy legal and fair to all. The ordinance would trample on the rights of property owners. Based upon “federal constitutional grounds,” the Texas Supreme Court concluded, “The ability to lease property is a fundamental privilege of property ownership.” Any action limiting that right should never be done lightly, but to do so without evidence of harm would be egregious.www.islandssounder.com
Comments / 0