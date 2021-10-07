CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

Misinformation surrounding vacation rentals | Guest column

Cover picture for the articleThe county should reject implementing vacation rental caps. Such an ordinance would be a failure on the part of the county in its responsibility to make policy legal and fair to all. The ordinance would trample on the rights of property owners. Based upon “federal constitutional grounds,” the Texas Supreme Court concluded, “The ability to lease property is a fundamental privilege of property ownership.” Any action limiting that right should never be done lightly, but to do so without evidence of harm would be egregious.

miamilaker.com

Miami Lakes to regulate short-term vacation rentals

Miami Lakes homeowners who want to lease their properties as short-term vacation rentals may have to comply with a new town law. Officials have held workshops to hammer out an ordinance which the Planning and Zoning Board approved Oct. 5. It will go before the council at a future meeting.
MIAMI LAKES, FL
staradvertiser.com

Column: Why change rule on short-term rentals?

The Honolulu Planning Commission recently advanced a proposal to increase the minimum number of days that a property can be rented without a special permit from 30 days to 180 days. The reported intention of the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP)’s proposal “is to cut down on the number of illegal vacation rentals that are taking permanent housing away from local residents.”
HONOLULU, HI
kptv.com

Proposal to phase out short-term vacation rentals in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A proposal to phase out short-term vacation rentals on the Oregon coast is pitting neighbor against neighbor. The controversial ballot measure, 21-203, will appear on the November ballot for voters in Lincoln County. If approved, the measure would phase out short-term rentals in unincorporated parts of the county over a five-year period.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
WSOC Charlotte

First look at rewrite of zoning, development rules now public

The city of Charlotte released the first draft of its Unified Development Ordinance Thursday afternoon as it seeks community feedback on the document that will drive implementation of the 2040 Comprehensive Plan. Over the past 30 years, development regulations for the city have been written in eight different ordinances –...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Flathead Beacon

Whitefish Stops Short of Enacting Emergency Embargo on New Vacation Rentals

As tourist towns across the intermountain west grapple with a workforce housing shortage, local municipalities have begun taking a hard look at what tools are on hand to better regulate and enforce a short-term rental industry run amok. From fabled resort destinations like Vail and Breckenridge in Colorado to newly...
WHITEFISH, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Whitefish rejects moratorium on new vacation rentals

Whitefish Mayor John Muhlfeld on Monday broke a tie vote to quash a potential 90-day moratorium on licensing new vacation rentals in the city. Council voted 3-3 on the issue regarding implementing a temporary halt to new short-term rentals with several councilors saying they could argue both sides of the issue.
WHITEFISH, MT
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
financialsamurai.com

How Long Will Rent Increases Last? Some Advice For Renters

One of my biggest fears for renters has come true. Rents are surging due to rising home prices, increasing household formation, and declining inventory. The main question now is: How long will rent increases last?. We shouldn’t feel bad for those who’ve been against homeownership for years. You can find...
HOUSE RENT
cobizmag.com

Should you invest in long-term or vacation rentals?

Colorado’s real estate market has been hot, inspiring many investors to grab a piece of the pie. Although most counties are still recovering from the 2020 price dips spurred by the pandemic, rental costs are quickly climbing up as businesses reopen and more people move to Colorful Colorado. According to...
HOUSE RENT
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Drafts Rules for Vacation Rentals

Santa Rosa officials have presented a set of draft rules for vacation rentals in the city, due to concerns from police and fire officials, as well as from neighbors who are upset about rentals that frequently host parties. The ordinance would create a new “Short-Term Rental Permit,“ allowing the city to regulate and track which properties are legal rentals. There may be more than twice the number of short term rental properties in Santa Rosa than has been reported, meaning the city is losing out on over a million dollars in lodging taxes and business fees. There would also be limits on the number of guests at a rental, despite the size of the property. Property owners would be required to be available at all times of day and night for any issues brought up by neighbors, and have to respond within 45 minutes to any complaints. Neighbors say these rules don’t go far enough.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Thousand Oaks Acorn

Rules ignored by rental ‘guests’

The home next door to ours was sold last June and immediately converted to a short-term rental. By the end of July, “guests” started booking the ranch-style house. Every weekend, a new group rents the home. It has four bedrooms, large pool and a guest house—perfect for wild parties. And that happens every weekend.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
hawaiinewsnow.com

City crackdown on illegal vacation rentals advances

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city Planning Commission Wednesday approved the city’s wide-ranging crackdown on illegal vacation rentals. By a 6-to-1 vote, the commission passed the measure, which would eliminate thousands of short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods. Officials said the bill was passed in an effort to free up more housing...
HONOLULU, HI
bizjournals

Proposal for tougher rules for Oahu vacation rentals advances

A bill that would establish stricter regulations and enforcement for vacation rentals on Oahu advanced through the Honolulu Planning Commission this week. Commissioners voted 6-1 Wednesday afternoon in favor of sending the draft ordinance, which was proposed by the Department of Planning and Permitting, along to the Honolulu City Council.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Honolulu Planning Commission votes to advance restrictions on vacation rentals

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Wednesday, Sept. 29, the Honolulu County Planning Commission voted to advance restrictions on Oahu vacation rentals — specifically those in residential areas. The Honolulu County Planning Commission split their proposal and approved restrictions in residential areas. In their proposal, a short-term rental went from being defined...
HONOLULU, HI
thesungazette.com

Guest Column: County Realtor Association Turns 100

The Tulare County Association of Realtors celebrated their 100th anniversary this month. Local realtors have been representing clients for a hundred years, working hard on behalf of home ownership, the community and homeowners’ rights. On Saturday, the association was able to acknowledge the huge accomplishment of the association with representatives...
VISALIA, CA

