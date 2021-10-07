CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Non-Profit Helps 800 Farm Families

By Travis Cleven
wtaq.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNon-profit Farm Rescue reaches a milestone this fall by helping their 800th farm family during a time of need. The organization went to North Dakota to harvest soybeans for Eugene and Katie Birklid after Eugene had undergone brain surgery for the second time within the past year in late August.

wtaq.com

