Lifestyle

Haunted Houses

By Rowdy LeBeau
thepampanews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Spooky Season again, and it wouldn’t be autumn without some haunted houses to visit. Here are a few of the more popular ones across our great state. Houston Terror Dome 16030 East Freeway, Channelview, TX. Houston Terror Dome offers a wonderfully terrifying experience, including ax throwing and a zombie...

Lifestyle
