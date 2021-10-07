Data Scientist vs. Software Engineer - Key Differences Explained

You might be thinking “yeah, I know what a prototype is, what else is there to know?” You might be right, but do you know some of the different methodologies and terminology? These reduce friction when you’re trying to implement something new. Do you know the difference between an ‘evolutionary’ and a ‘throwaway’ prototype? Do you know what a rollout is? Do you know the pitfalls of doing a pilot? If so, maybe you can skip this article. If not, then understanding these concepts could help your company.

SCIENCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO