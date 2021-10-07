Data Scientist vs. Software Engineer - Key Differences Explained
The term data science and big data are slowly occupying the computer science world, the data scientist is emerging as a new career option. Software engineering is an older discipline that has already made its perfect place in the IT world. Data scientists are highly qualified individuals; they are familiar with the dos and don't in an entire machine learning lifecycle. The more advanced your position, the more advanced set of skills are required. Data analytics skills help data scientists understand their data in more depth and gain valuable insights that can help come up with the solution.hackernoon.com
