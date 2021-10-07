CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Rep. Jackson Introduces FARM Act, Combats Foreign Interference in Agriculture

thepampanews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Today, Congressmen Ronny Jackson (R-TX) and Filemon Vela (D-TX) introduced the bipartisan Foreign Adversary Risk Management (FARM) Act, which would combat foreign interference in America’s agriculture supply chain through reforms to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) introduced companion legislation in the U.S. Senate.

www.thepampanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
suburbanchicagoland.com

Reps. Newman and Bonamici, Beyer and Garcia introduce Supporting Older Workers Act

Reps. Newman and Bonamici, Beyer and Garcia introduce Supporting Older Workers Act. Legislation to strengthen workforce development programs for older Americans by creating grant opportunities to hire older worker coordinators and establishing a new Older Workers Bureau at the Department of Labor. U.S. Representatives Marie Newman (D-IL-03), Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR-01),...
CONGRESS & COURTS
pnwag.net

FARM Act Seeks oversite on Foreign Ag Farmland Investments

On Tuesday, lawmakers introduced the Foreign Adversary Risk Management or FARM Act. The legislation seeks to combat foreign interference in America’s agriculture supply chain through reforms to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. The bill would add the Agriculture Secretary to the Committee on Foreign Investment, an interagency committee authorized to review certain foreign investment transactions, and designate agriculture as critical infrastructure.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Congressman Ronny Jackson introduces bipartisan agriculture-related bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) announced Tuesday that Jackson, along with other members of Congress, introduced the Foreign Adversary Risk Management Act, a bill aimed at combating foreign interference in the nation’s agriculture supply chain. According to a news release from Jackson’s office, the bill provides reforms […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
dtnpf.com

Senator Seeks Ag Role on CFIUS to Tackle Foreign Ownership of Agriculture

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., on Tuesday led the introduction of a bicameral and bipartisan bill to provide more agricultural leverage in foreign acquisition of U.S. companies. Tuberville introduced the Foreign Adversary Risk Management (FARM) Act to include the Secretary of Agriculture on the special government committee that approves foreign investment...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thepampanews.com

Jackson Introduces Legislation to Strengthen U.S. Strategy on China

WASHINGTON — Today, Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) introduced legislation to strengthen the federal government’s strategy in combatting the Chinese Communist Party’s military and economic aggression. In the Fiscal Year 1999 National Defense Authorization Act, Congress directed the Department of Defense (DoD) to produce a list of Chinese Communist military companies...
FOREIGN POLICY
thepampanews.com

Rep. Jackson Fights to Defend Second Amendment Rights

WASHINGTON — Today, Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) released the following statement:. “To ensure we provide for our national security, last week I supported a procedural step in the lengthy process of authorizing funding and setting policy for the entire U.S. Military by voting in favor of the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Included in the large bill is a red flag provision that will undermine gun rights, which I am vehemently opposed to. I have made my frustration clear with my colleagues and have received assurances from House Republican Leadership that this unconstitutional provision will be removed during the next step of the process in Conference Committee.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronny Jackson
Person
Ted Budd
Person
Steve Womack
Person
Tommy Tuberville
hngn.com

Is $1,400 Stimulus Check For Social Security Recipients Likely To Happen? Senior Citizen Group Urges Congress To Support Proposal

The American Rescue Plan provided many people with a $1,400 stimulus check in March. But, at this point, the chances of a fourth stimulus check in the near future are slim. This is because the economy has improved dramatically in the last six months, making the case for extensive help more difficult at this time. However, while the general population may not require more stimulus payment, some proponents argue that seniors on Social Security should be an exception.
BUSINESS
pennbizreport.com

U.S. Rep. Lamb introduces student debt legislation

U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA) introduced legislation in the House designed to tackle the student debt crisis, his office announced Friday. The Pay Down, Upskill Act would direct the U.S. Department of Education to provide a one-time credit of $10,000 toward undergraduate student loan debt, or to be used as a credit toward the pursuit of additional education or workforce training.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ktwb.com

Thune introduces Act to help schools

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO.com) — Federal help in on the way for school funding. U.S. Senators John Thune of South Dakota and Tina Smith of Minnesota introduced the Supplemental Impact Aid Flexibility Act, legislation that would allow school districts participating in the Impact Aid Program to use previously reported student headcounts on their Impact Aid applications for the 2022-2023 school year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farm Bureau#Agriculture Industry#Cfius#The U S Senate#American
Cape May County Herald

Van Drew Introduces the Banking Privacy Act of 2021

WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) introduced the Banking Privacy Act of 2021 Oct. 1. According to a release from the congressman's team, Van Drew recently voiced his opposition to the Biden administration's proposal to require financial institutions to report private bank information of individuals to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Currently, this provision is being considered to be included in the Democrats' $3.5 trillion social spending reconciliation package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
AFP

What happens if the United States defaults on its debt?

After narrowly avoiding a shutdown of the US government, President Joe Biden's Democratic lawmakers and the Republican opposition face an even more high-stakes task: forging an agreement to raise the country's borrowing limit or risk a catastrophic default. They need 10 Republican votes to overcome a filibuster in the Senate, and the opposition has made clear it will not help them raise the debt limit.
U.S. POLITICS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Lankford Introduces the Stop Vaccine Mandates Act

Senator James Lankford (R-OK) today introduced the Stop Vaccine Mandates Act to repeal President Biden’s Executive Order, which mandates vaccines for federal employees and federal contractors. “President Biden’s Executive Order excessively exceeded his power. Every American should be able to make the decisions that are best for them and their...
U.S. POLITICS
CNBC

President Putin on Taiwan: ‘China does not need to use force’

Chinese President Xi Jinping last week vowed to realize his aim of bringing the democratically run island nation of 24 million people under Beijing's control by peaceful means. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen responded in a speech Sunday, announcing that her government would invest in bolstering its military in order to...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy