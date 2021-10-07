The Greatest Film and Video Game Soundtracks of All Time
The quality of the soundtrack could make or break a film or video game. We chatted about the best movie and video game soundtracks that spoke to us and will forever be in our all-time favorites. The Last of Us soundtrack is just so perfect. The Interstellar soundtrack inspired my curiosity for linguistics and the love of the English language. The Harry Potter series soundtrack is one of the greatest OSTs of all time. Game of Thrones might have a great OST, but SIlent Hill 2 is so lucid and mystic.hackernoon.com
