The Greatest Film and Video Game Soundtracks of All Time

Just like Hulu has "Huluween" this month, Peacock -- the new streaming service from NBCUniversal -- has Peacocktober. And while that name might not roll off the tongue in quite the same way as its competitor's, the platform is doing a pretty good job of celebrating spooky season. In addition to Friday's release of Halloween Kills and a bunch of Child's Play movies, Peacock is bringing one of the most underrated James Wan movies to the platform today in the form of James Wan's 2007 film Dead Silence. Written by Wan's Insidious collaborator Leigh Wannell, the film arrives on the streamer today and gives fans a look into the early work of a modern horror master.

MOVIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO