The Greatest Film and Video Game Soundtracks of All Time

 7 days ago
The quality of the soundtrack could make or break a film or video game. We chatted about the best movie and video game soundtracks that spoke to us and will forever be in our all-time favorites. The Last of Us soundtrack is just so perfect. The Interstellar soundtrack inspired my curiosity for linguistics and the love of the English language. The Harry Potter series soundtrack is one of the greatest OSTs of all time. Game of Thrones might have a great OST, but SIlent Hill 2 is so lucid and mystic.

HackerNoon

HackerNoon

ABOUT

HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

