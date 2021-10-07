Hawks win two matches in triangular

The Hawks volleyball team earned a pair of “much needed” wins in the Northeast Community College triangular Wednesday at the Cox Activities Center. Northeast, which was attempting to erase the sting of a nine-match losing streak, has now taken a more positive direction--following up last week’s 3-0 victory over Central Community College, with a 3-0 win over North Iowa Area Community College and then, most importantly, avenging a 3-0 loss in late August to North Platte Community College with a 3-2 win over the Knights.