The market has been quite volatile over the past month or so, with tech stocks bearing the brunt of the selling. The turbulence certainly didn't come out of nowhere. September has historically been tough for the markets, while October tends to be one of the most volatile months. And this year, in particular, there is plenty for investors to worry about, including a looming debt ceiling – the short-term bill making its way through Congress only goes to early December – an imminent Fed tapering and supply-chain issues.

