White Deer fell to Nazareth 33-24 last week. Karson Ketchum went 4-6 for 28 yards and Anton Martin went 1-3 with 22 yards a touchdown and an interception. Ketchum also had 226 yards on 32 carries and a touchdown; Dusty Matlock has 21 yards on seven carries and Hunter Wilson had a touchdown and six yards on three carries.