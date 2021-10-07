CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Autumn Tour has begun in Mario Kart Tour

My Nintendo News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo has announced this morning that the Autumn Tour has begun in the free to play smartphone title Mario Kart Tour. The Autumn Tour brings Tanooki Mario into action with his trusty Tanooki Kart along with the Tanooki Parafoil glider. The Autumn Tour also includes a number of new challenges which have been outlined today and these special challenges will span multiple tours including the Halloween Tour which is naturally up next. Mario Kart Tour is available now on iOS and Android devices.

Nintendo Life

Modders Are Reimagining Mario Kart: Double Dash On DS

A few notable gaming systems have a look; for the Game Boy - as one example - that look is pea green. We also think the DS has a look, those chunky character models that are sort of like the N64 but not quite, and the fact that it had such an extraordinarily varied library with these aesthetics.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Mario Kart Tour Adds Tanooki Mario And The Super Leaf In Its Next Update

Nintendo has just announced the Autumn Tour for the game, which will follow on from September's anniversary celebrations. It will include two new characters - Tanooki Mario and Tanooki Rosalina, along with the Super Leaf item. Will you be participating in this upcoming event? Are you still playing Mario Kart...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

A Vampire Waluigi is going to crash Mario Kart Tour this Halloween

Unable to raise his oddly spaced fists in Smash, Waluigi has set his sights on a new destination, one where he’s typically welcome — except that one time he wasn’t. Mario Kart Tour is the kind of game where the Purple Prankster feels right at home, and as part of an upcoming Halloween Tour, he’s about to get a slightly spooky spin.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Waluigi is available as a bus driver in ‘Mario Kart Tour’

Waluigi is now a bus driver in Mario Kart Tour, as players can unlock the character in the game. Autumn challenges 1 start in the game today (October 8) and are available across two tours. Completing all of them means players will unlock High-End Waluigi (Bus Driver). You can see...
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Japan: Nintendo Switch family shifts 40,463 units this week

The latest Japanese physical video game software and hardware charts for the week of 27th September, 2021 to 3rd October, 2021 are now in and this week sees a bit of a change as there are four PlayStation 4 titles in the top five. The best-selling game this week is The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki for the PS4 which entered the charts at No.1, shifting 50,114 physical units. The best-selling hardware this week was once again the Nintendo Switch family of systems which sold a total of 40,463 units this week. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles are still facing worldwide stock issues. Here’s the best-sellers this week in Japan.
My Nintendo News

US: Nintendo Download for 7th October 2021

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:. – Suit up as intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran and battle your way out from the depths of a mysterious alien world plagued by a mechanical menace. While you investigate a mysterious transmission that shows the lethal X Parasite, you’ll need to avoid the nightmarish E.M.M.I. – Extraplanetary Multiform Mobile Identifiers. These agile robots won’t hesitate to destroy you … and they’re just one of the many dangers you’ll face. Hunt or be hunted as you make your way to the surface through a labyrinth of enemies in Samus’ most intense side-scrolling adventure yet. The Metroid Dread game will be available on Oct. 8.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

XSEED reveals Earthmate Edition for Rune Factory 5

XSEED Games, the independent-minded publishing brand of Marvelous USA Inc., today unveiled the limited retail ‘Earthmate Edition’ for Rune Factory 5, which is launching on the Nintendo Switch system on Mar. 22, 2022. The company is pleased to confirm that pre-orders for the ‘Earthmate Edition’ will be available through the XSEED Games Store and participating retailers soon.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Video: Metroid Dread launch trailer

After 19 long years, a brand new entry in the 2D Metroid series has finally arrived. is available for Nintendo Switch starting today, and the launch trailer for the highly anticipated action-adventure game has now been shared. Check out the latest footage of Samus Aran’s next intergalactic (and critically acclaimed) mission below.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Metroid Dread spirit event begins today in Super Smash Bros Ultimate

To celebrate the release of Metroid Dread, Nintendo has announced that there will be a special spirit event taking place today in Super Smash Bros Ultimate. The new Metroid Dread Spirit Board event kicks off today and it will last for five days. You will be able to collect various spirits from Metroid Dread as you move around the board in Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Good luck to all of you who decide to participate and also good luck pulling yourself away from the latest Metroid game too!
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Pokemon Company clarifies that Pokemon Legends: Arceus isn’t open world, instead like Monster Hunter

Kotaku recently got in touch with with The Pokemon Company to clarify whether or not the forthcoming Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be a fully open world like Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or Rockstar Games, Red Dead Redemption 2. The Pokemon Company clarified that the upcoming Nintendo Switch game will more like the Monster Hunter series with designated areas rather than a fully realised open world game like Breath of the Wild. Here’s what The Pokemon Company told Kotaku.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Nintendo of America unleashes Metroid Dread accolades trailer

Is finally here and it has received some rave reviews from numerous sites such as our own. Nintendo of America has unleashed a new accolades trailer showcasing some new footage of the game along with a number of review snippets from the likes of IGN and Destructoid. Check out what the critics are sayings about Samus’s latest deadly adventure in the video down below!
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Nintendo UK has confirmed that all N64 Switch Online games run at 60Hz

Nintendo UK has announced that the European versions of Nintendo 64 games for Nintendo Switch Online members will all run at 60Hz and not 50Hz as previously feared. The Nintendo 64 games coming to the paid service will all be based on the superior NTSC versions and not PAL. The company also said that some games will feature the option of using the 50hz PAL versions with the included language options. The Nintendo 64 games will arrive later this month at an additional price. Nintendo is calling the membership Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Pricing has yet to be announced.
VIDEO GAMES

