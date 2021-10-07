The Autumn Tour has begun in Mario Kart Tour

The latest Japanese physical video game software and hardware charts for the week of 27th September, 2021 to 3rd October, 2021 are now in and this week sees a bit of a change as there are four PlayStation 4 titles in the top five. The best-selling game this week is The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki for the PS4 which entered the charts at No.1, shifting 50,114 physical units. The best-selling hardware this week was once again the Nintendo Switch family of systems which sold a total of 40,463 units this week. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles are still facing worldwide stock issues. Here’s the best-sellers this week in Japan.

