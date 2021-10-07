The Autumn Tour has begun in Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo has announced this morning that the Autumn Tour has begun in the free to play smartphone title Mario Kart Tour. The Autumn Tour brings Tanooki Mario into action with his trusty Tanooki Kart along with the Tanooki Parafoil glider. The Autumn Tour also includes a number of new challenges which have been outlined today and these special challenges will span multiple tours including the Halloween Tour which is naturally up next. Mario Kart Tour is available now on iOS and Android devices.mynintendonews.com
Comments / 0