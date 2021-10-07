📹: Carmelo Anthony’s First Bucket For Lakers Is As Glorious As Imagined
Carmelo Anthony made his highly-anticipated debut for the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday and as expected, it didn't take long before the 10-time All-Star got off the mark for his new team. For his first-ever basket as a member of the Lakers, Melo drained a classic fadeaway jumper over the outstretched arms of Phoenix Suns defender Jae Crowder (h/t Lakers on Twitter): This is a typical Carmelo Anthony isolation bucket and his first two points for the Lakers could not have come in a more fitting way.www.lakers365.com
