Randy Pitchford has stepped down as Gearbox software president

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleControversial figure, Gearbox Entertainment co-founder Randy Pitchford, has announced that he is stepping down as a software president for the company. He will stay with the company but instead his role will be president of the newly-formed Gearbox Studios, which is focussing on developing film and TV series. Gearbox Entertainment’s former chief technology officer Steve Jones will take Mr. Pitchford’s position and will now serve as the new president of Gearbox Software. IGN reports that Gearbox Studios is working on a new upcoming Borderlands live-action movie.

