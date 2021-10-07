Stop investigating 2020 election (letter)
To state Sen. Scott Martin and state Rep. Brett Miller:. I want to strongly protest the recent decision by the state Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee to subpoena personal information about every Pennsylvania voter registered as of last November. That means my information may be given to a yet-unnamed private company, for an undisclosed amount of Pennsylvania taxpayer dollars, to investigate the votes in the 2020 election. All of this because some people “feel” there were problems with the November 2020 election outcome.lancasteronline.com
