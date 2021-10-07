Stop investigating 2020 election (letter)

Supreme Court: Fogel a leader with experience, compassion. Danielle Fogel would be an effective and compassionate Supreme Court judge. I have known Danielle personally for many years through various community and professional activities, and she has demonstrated herself to be an efficient and productive leader, always meeting the goals she sets for herself. Danielle has a wealth of professional experience in the law, including extensive trial experience, something which is rare and not easy to accomplish. She is also willing to share her experience to benefit others. Despite her busy schedule and demanding professional roles, Danielle advises high school mock trial students, volunteers with local non-profits, mentors younger attorneys, and is always available to share her wisdom. Her commitment to our community is proven by her actions.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO