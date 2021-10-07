Term limits could help us reunify (letter)

I’ve never met the writer of the Sept. 25 letter “We need to come together.” But, after reading it, I’m willing to drive north, shake his hand and buy him a coffee. I am his junior by a couple of years, but he penned a reflection that touched me deeply. I pray we never have another 9/11 or war of any type that brings us together as a people, but unification of some means has to take place to end the division that is crippling this country.