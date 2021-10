Twitch undoubtedly represents one of the biggest online streaming platforms. And, by that mere proxy alone, it clearly makes it a very tempting target for hackers. While they have, to date, largely fought off any such efforts, however, following a report via the BBC, reports are suggesting that Twitch has just been subjected to a colossally huge data breach that has seen masses of highly important information leak online!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO