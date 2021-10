While it may be wholly undetectable to the naked eye, Democrats have made a modicum of progress on their signature Build Back Better Act, the all-purpose, party-line megabill for enacting new social spending programs and keeping the planet semi-habitable. That small bit of progress is recognizing that there is not going to be any “$3.5 trillion bill,” as it’s so often described in shorthand. Instead, to cater to small factions of moderate and conservative Democrats in the House and Senate, the target is now more like $2 trillion.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO