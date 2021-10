New York police are looking for a woman accused of violently assaulting a deaf man in Brooklyn in early September.The unknown perpetrator threw boiling water in the man’s face before stabbing him on a street in Williamsburg in the early evening of 2 September.New York’s Daily News reports that the woman became angry with the man for not being able to understand her and then attacked him.The victim was sitting on a bench on Humboldt St near Boerum St at around 6pm that Thursday evening when the apparently unprovoked assault happened.Seemingly unaware that the man was deaf and could...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO