Lake Mills’ football team welcomes Lodi to town in a first-place battle on Homecoming at LMHS on Friday at 7 p.m. in the penultimate week of the regular season. The L-Cats (5-2, 4-1) have won four consecutive games after losses in week two and three. The Blue Devils (6-1, 4-1) enter on the heels of a 41-7 loss to Columbus, which is also 4-1 in league play.