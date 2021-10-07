CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, NY

The Organ Trail runs through Little Falls

 6 days ago

Mark Scotch loads his bicycle up in Canal Place to take it to Herkimer for repairs during "The Organ Trail" 1,600-mile journey that he's on. In case you didn't know, The Organ Trail (Not the Oregon Trail) runs through Little Falls. At least it did last week Monday when Mark Scotch cycled through the City on his 1,600-mile journey from Massachusetts to Wisconsin.

LITTLE FALLS, NY
