Dodgers survive tense NL wild-card game, top Cardinals on Chris Taylor's walk-off homer

By Jeff Eisenberg
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — The pressurized evening of single-elimination baseball that the Dodgers tried so hard to avoid turned out to be just as stomach-churning as they feared. The reigning World Series champs only survived the St. Louis Cardinals because of some walk-off magic from Chris Taylor. The valuable utilityman, who entered the game as a defensive replacement off the Dodgers' intentionally deep bench, launched a 2-run walk-off blast in the ninth inning off reliever Alex Reyes to win the NL wild-card game, 3-1.

