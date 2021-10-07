Arc Herkimer Hosts Golf Clinic at MV Golf & Event Center with ‘One-Handed Lady Golfer’ Gianna Rojas

Arc Herkimer hosted inclusive golf clinics this season at the MV Golf & Event Center. One of those clinics featured a special guest, Gianna Rojas. Rojas is the founder and president of Adaptive Golfers and she is known as the “one-handed lady golfer” of the PGA world, as she was born without fingers on her left hand. She uses her experience to coach golfers of all abilities and encourages them to “make golf [their] thing.”