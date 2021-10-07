CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Tyson Fury promises to knockout Deontay Wilder in heated press conference ahead of trilogy fight

By Reuters
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
A furious Tyson Fury vowed to knockout Deontay Wilder when the two rivals meet for the third time on Saturday in Las Vegas with the Briton's WBC heavyweight title on the line.

CNN

