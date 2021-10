FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The Flash Flood Watch for North Texas continues until Thursday night. Widespread amounts of 2″ to 3″ of rainfall are possible, with isolated areas getting near five inches of precipitation. An approaching weak cold front will stall over us later today and become the focus of heavy rain. A few strong storms are possible that could produce 1″ hail and damaging winds. It is expected that the stalled front will continue to generate waves of rain over the same areas tonight and overnight. Making the situation more worrisome is additional moisture arriving from the Pacific Ocean and Hurricane...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 HOURS AGO