World's first malaria vaccine approved for use in children in Africa

By Clare Wilson
New Scientist
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world’s first malaria vaccine has been approved for general use in children in sub-Saharan Africa, along with other regions with moderate to high rates of the disease.“This is a historic moment. The long-awaited malaria vaccine for children is a breakthrough for science, child health and malaria control,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, said in a statement.

