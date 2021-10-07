World's first malaria vaccine approved for use in children in Africa
The world’s first malaria vaccine has been approved for general use in children in sub-Saharan Africa, along with other regions with moderate to high rates of the disease.“This is a historic moment. The long-awaited malaria vaccine for children is a breakthrough for science, child health and malaria control,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, said in a statement.www.newscientist.com
